Here’s why you should discard Nonstick and use cast iron instead

In the late 90s and 2000s, two revolutionary products took the Indian kitchens by storm. The first was induction cooktops that were a boon during those days when LPG refills took weeks. The second was the nonstick cookware which made cooking and cleanup incredibly effortless and mess-free.

Nonstick cookware became omnipresent in every kitchen and traditional cookware were dumped in the attic. These cookware basically have an aluminium body with PTFE ( Polytetrafluoroethylene) coating that are highly water repellant. Hence food does not get stuck on them. Homemakers sighed a huge relief when they were able to fry paneer, fish and other delicacies without having to worry about these delicate ingredients sticking to the pan.

But to the dismay of the homemakers, within a few months or years of use, the coating of these cookware started peeling off. And in 2001, there was a major movement against Dupont, the manufacturers of Teflon for using PFOA, a harmful chemical that has adverse effects on health and the environment. Soon, they phased it out and the US banned PFOAs in 2005.

In India, Dupont and other manufacturers claim to sell nonstick cookware that are PFOA-free. However, regulations around cookware manufacturing are minimal. Even the BIS standards for nonstick cookware talk about just the thickness of the coating and its durability, but is silent about whether the products are actually PFOA-free as claimed. A 2015 report by IPEN shows that water in Ganges, waste dumps in Perungadi, Chennai and even underground water have high PFOA contamination. This makes one doubt whether the PTFE manufactured for cookware and other industries are actually PFOA free as claimed.

The impact of PFOAs is not just on the environment. The direct impact on end-users from using nonstick cookware is also equally crucial. PTFE, when heated beyond 260° C emit harmful and toxic fumes. Though one may feel that 260° C is a high temperature, that is not the case. In a comparison done by Everything Better between nonstick and cast iron Tawas, it was found that when heated on the stovetop, a 2.5mm thick nonstick pan touches 260° C in less than 1.4 minutes.

Prominent among the alternatives for PTFE coated nonstick cookware is ceramic coated options. They have a stick and heat resistant coating which is manufactured by the sol-gel process. They are reasonably priced and so far, are not proven to have any adverse health impact. However, a major pitfall is that they lack durability. Within less than a year’s use, most ceramic coated pans flake off. In comparison, PTFE coated cookware last for aleast 2-3 years with sufficient care. Also, ceramic coated cookware from unreputable sources may be contaminated with cadmium and lead.

All these brings us to the next best alternative- cast iron. They are inexpensive, yet are so durable that it can be a family heirloom that can be passed on for generations. While cooking in cast iron, the food gets fortified by iron, thus alleviating the symptoms of anemia. Be it crispy dosas or delicious curries, the taste and texture of food cooked in cast iron is unbeatable.

Moreover, owing to their excellent heat retention capacity, you save on gas too. Unlike nonstick, it has a learning curve. But, thanks to the numerous resources available online, one can master the art of cooking in cast iron in no time.

In the world where convenience is much sought-after, traditional cookware may not necessarily be the go-to choice for most people. But looking at the general discussions in various forums, it can be seen that individuals are becoming more and more health conscious and turning back to the roots for a better quality of life.

