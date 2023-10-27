Business Idea: Earn Lakhs Of Rupees By Sowing These 5 Medicinal Plants That Have High Demand From Both Health And Cosmetic Sector

The natural and unique medicinal plants are used to treat a variety of illnesses and provide huge revenue to their growers. These plants supply raw materials to the medicine, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors. Compared to other traditional and commercial crops, farmers get more revenue from the cultivation of fragrant and therapeutic plants. As a result, a growing number of farmers are drawn to plant therapeutic plants. In addition, the Indian National Medicinal Plant Board offers subsidies of 30%, 50%, and 75% based on the different plant species for cultivation.

In our business idea project identification, today we will talk about the top five medicinal plant cultivations that will increase farmers' income and improve their standard of living.



1. Ashwagandha Farming Business Idea

The roots of the ashwagandha plant are used in Ayurveda and Unani, two prominent traditional medical systems in India. Ashwagandha powder, extract, and pills are among its value-added products. The harvest is mature when the leaves start to dry out and the berries turn yellow-red. 150–180 days after sowing, the crop is harvested for its roots. While ashwagandha cultivation costs approximately 12,000–14,000 rupees per hectare, the produce sells for approximately Rs 60–70 lakh.

2. Gulkhaira Farming Business Idea

Gulkhaira cultivation is an innovative venture that not only eliminates losses but also guarantees profitable returns. By strategically sowing gulkhaira amidst conventional crops, you could look forward to a good harvest and eventually get enhanced growth and increased profits. The components found in gulkhaira flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds fetch premium prices in the market. You have potential earnings of up to Rs 50,000 from per bigha land cultivation of gulkhaira.

3. Lemongrass Farming Business Idea

If you are keen on generating a low-investment, high-reward business venture, you may say hello to lemongrass cultivation. The secret of lemongrass bearing a thriving business potential lies in the fact that it grows in four months. Lemongrass oil is in tremendous demand across various industries, including cosmetics, soaps, oils, and medicines. With an investment as low as Rs 20,000, you can yield profits of up to Rs 4 - Rs 5 lakhs per year from just one hectare of land. Once you initiate the cultivation process, you can reap consistent yields for 5-6 consecutive years.



4. Shatavari Farming Business Idea

Shatavari, an asparagus variety, holds the key to sustainable income for farmers. It is used in Ayurvedic therapy. The dried roots of the plant are used for making medicines. A single acre of Shatavari plantation may generate an estimated Rs 6 lakhs in revenue.



5. Geranium Farming Business Idea

Growing geranium is an incredible way to get significant revenue at a minimal expense. From the flowering geranium plant, oil is produced which is used in aromatherapy, cosmetics, fragrances, and scented soaps. Harvesting occurs on average every three to four months for the aromatic plant. The market price of geranium oil might reach up to Rs 20,000 per liter.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)