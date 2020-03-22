हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honda scooters

Honda India temporarily stops two-wheeler manufacturing amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

"The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the Government policy," the company said in a statement.

Pic: www.honda2wheelersindia.com/

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Sunday (March 22, 2020) announced temporarily shutdown of operations across all its four manufacturing plants with immediate effect till further notice.

"The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the Government policy," the company said in a statement.

"To maintain business continuity and support of all stakeholders, the company has introduced `Work from Home` policy for all its office-based associates, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services."

On Sunday, the Central and many state governments announced wide-ranging measures including lockdowns and suspension of some public transport to contain the spread of COVID-19.

