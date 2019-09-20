close

Corporate Tax

How India Inc reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on corporate tax, MAT rate cuts

New Delhi: India Inc gave a big thumbs up to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on corporate tax and MAT rates reduction.

The Finance Ministry on Friday announced that corporate tax rates will be slashed to 22 percent for domestic companies and 15 percent for new domestic manufacturing companies.

Here's how India Inc reacted to FM Sitharaman's announcement on corporate tax, MAT rates reduction.

"Corporate Tax Rate Cut From 30% To 25.2% To Spur Growth- this is a great move which will firmly revive growth n investment. My hats off to FM ⁦@nsitharaman⁩ for this bold but most needed move," wrote  Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon.

 

 

Confederation of Indian Industry wrote, "CII is truly heartened by Hon. @nsitharaman announcements fm Goa. Reduction in #Corporatetax rate has been a long-standing demand fm industry as high rates were making Indian industry uncompetitive vis-à-vis its peers~Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India".

 

 

"The tax reliefs announced by FM Ms @nsitharaman will certainly prove to be a much-needed booster dose in tackling the current slowdown & regaining the growth momentum. Lowering of income tax on corporates is a longstanding FICCI request: Mr Sandip Somany, President, @ficci_india"Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry tweeted.

 

 

The total revenue foregone for the reduction in corporate tax rate and other relief estimated at Rs 1,45,000 crore.

“In order to promote growth and investment, a new provision has been inserted in the Income-tax Act with effect from FY 2019-20 which allows any domestic company an option to pay income-tax at the rate of 22% subject to condition that they will not avail any exemption/incentive. The effective tax rate for these companies shall be 25.17% inclusive of surcharge & cess. Also, such companies shall not be required to pay Minimum Alternate Tax,” an official release said.

 

Corporate TaxIncome-TaxGoods and Services TaxMinimum Alternate TaxNirmala Sitharaman
Corporate tax rates slashed to 22% for domestic companies, 15% for new domestic manufacturing companies

