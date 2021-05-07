How to get home delivery of COVID medicine; Mission Sanjeevani explained

New Delhi: The spiralling crisis from resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India has brought in a huge humanitarian crisis. Zomato in its bid to support to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus is providing medical supplies to equip the state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently.

As part of Mission Sanjeevani, Zomato delivery boys will now supply medical kits by health department to COVID patients in Noida who are under home isolation. The first batch of medical kits being supplied by Zomato delivery boy was flagged off by District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj.

Amid the sudden and steep surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the district administration earlier used to issue medical prescription to nearly 4,000 patients who were confined in home isolation. However, these patients would have to buy the medicine supplies by themselves. But owing to containment and home isolation, now Zomato delivery boys will come to the rescue of such people. The medical kit contains vitamin C, vitamin D, paracetamol, Azithromycin, doxy zinc tablets.

The health department will constantly monitor the delivery system. CMO Dr Deepak Ohri has said that departments ACMO has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the delivery system. He will ensure that the COVID patients who are under home isolation, get medicines in the stipulated time. The report card of the same will be maintained by the health department.

How can you order home delivery of medical kits?

The entire exercise is to make sure that people don’t have to come out of their homes, and those under isolation, who don’t have support system can be helped. As per the DM, all people need to do is to reach out to the district administration and the needful will be done by it.

India COVID-19 cases above 4 lakh, record daily rise

India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data. India`s total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 500 deaths this week alone, said Reuters.

Live TV

#mute