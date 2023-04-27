HUL Net Profit Grows 13 % To Rs 2,601 Cr In Fourth Quarter

New Delhi: Hindustan Lever Limited on Thursday posted a 13 per cent growth in its net profit to 2,601 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 2,307 crore in the year-ago period. According to the statement, total sales of Rs 14,953 crore were achieved during the reviewed quarter, which was a surge of 11 per cent over the previous quarter a year ago.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 8 per cent for the quarter to Rs 3,574 crore, against Rs 3,301 crore in the year-ago period.

During the FY2022-23, total sales grew 16 per cent to Rs 59,549 crore over previous year`s. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 10 per cent, Profit after tax grew 14 per cent.The board of directors, at their meeting held on Thursday, recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Together with the interim dividend of Rs 17 per share paid on November 21, 2022, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, amounts to Rs 39 per share. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders.The company completed the acquisition of 51 per cent shareholding of Zywie Ventures as of January 10, 2023. The same has been accounted as a subsidiary in the consolidated financial statements from the said date.