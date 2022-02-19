Hurun India Health Report: 70% of millionaires prefer sending children abroad for school

New Delhi: According to the Hurun India Wealth Report 2021, 70% of respondents prefer sending their children abroad for school. When it comes to their children's education in an abroad location, the affluent community prefers the United States (29 percent), the United Kingdom (19 percent), New Zealand (12 percent), and Germany (11%).

Watch collecting is the most popular hobby, with 63 percent of HNIs owning at least four watches.

One-fourth of those polled changed cars in less than three years. Mercedes-Benz is the most popular luxury car brand, followed by Rolls-Royce and Range Rover. Lamborghini is the most popular luxury sports vehicle manufacturer.

Hurun Report, the world's largest wealthy list compiler, today published the second edition of Hurun India Wealth Report 2021, a macro study of India's wealth landscape. Hurun Report has published the second edition of the Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Study 2021 (a survey with over 50 data points), which provides insights on Indian millionaire brand choices, consumption habits, and lifestyle trends.

The Hurun Research Institute polled 350 Indian 'millionaires,' defined as someone with a personal wealth of USD 1 million (equivalent to INR 7 crore).

There was 42 super-rich (12%) among them, defined as persons with a net worth of INR 100 crore. Their average wealth was USD 6.7 million; their average age was 35 years, one year older than the previous year; and the male-to-female ratio polled was 8:2.

