Hyderabad Man Spends Rs 6 Lakh On Idlis In A Year, Says Swiggy Analysis

New Delhi: 30 March of every year, marks International/World Idli Day. On the account of that, one of the leading ordering and delivering food platforms, Swiggy published their study. The research makes surprised the majority as the data reveals bizarre findings. Here are the complete details of Swiggy's study.

The on-demand delivery service was surprised by the findings after analysing its data to determine the popularity of idli in India. According to the reports, India ordered about 33 million plates of idli through Swiggy in the previous year.

Also, one Hyderabadi idli fan is so enamoured with the savoury rice cake that he spent more than 6 lakh rupees ordering idlis from Swiggy in the previous 12 months.

Additionally, this user has placed orders for 8,428 plates of idlis, including those for friends and family, while travelling between places like Chennai and Bengaluru "Swiggy claims.

Observations provided by Swiggy indicate that the platform has "delivered 33 million plates of idlis in the past year, demonstrating the dish's enormous popularity with clients.

The top three cities in the world where idlis are most frequently ordered are Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, and other cities are also keenly followed."