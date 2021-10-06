हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Group

I bought East India Company but UK’s Takeover Panel didn’t allow sale: Subhash Chandra

Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra had bought East India Company 25 years in 1995. 

I bought East India Company but UK’s Takeover Panel didn’t allow sale: Subhash Chandra
Play

New Delhi: Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, on Wednesday (October 6), said that he had bought East India Company 25 years ago in 1995. However, the UK’s Takeover Panel didn’t allow him to buy the same East India Company, which had ruled over India for centuries.   

He added that the country’s then Prime Minister had asked him why he wanted to buy the firm. He told the ex-PM that the worth of a product will increase if it will have East India Company’s logo on it. However, he added that he wanted to say that he wants to control the company using which Britishers ruled over India. 

Chandra made the reference of the UK regulators hoping that Indian regulators will take a cue and won’t allow the illegal take over of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) by its international shareholder Invesco. He was giving an exclusive interview to Zee News CEO Sudhir Chaudhary. 

He added that India won’t let this happen and that the viewers of ZEE channels won’t let Invesco takeover ZEEL. He also pointed out that Invesco is just a shareholder and not the owner of the company. Also Read: Ice cream sold by parlours get expensive as it comes under 18% GST slab

When asked who is the real owner of ZEEL, he said that 2.5 lakh public shareholders of the company are its real owners, along with 150 crore viewers spread across the world. Also Read: Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra gets emotional recalling the journey of Zee TV

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zee GroupZEELInvescoSubhash Chandra
Next
Story

Don’t want any fracas with Invesco, ZEEL is not mine but of 2.5 lakh shareholders: Subhash Chandra

Must Watch

PT1M40S

DNA: Invesco is a share holder, not an owner: Dr. Subhash Chandra