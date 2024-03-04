New Delhi: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar have captivated the internet's fascination. Among the plethora of videos and images circulating on social media from the event, one particular video showing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, engaging in conversation with Anant Ambani about his lavish watch has garnered significant attention online.

In the trending video, Anant is seen casually chatting with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The couple expresses admiration for Anant's high-end wristwatch, as depicted in the footage. Priscilla further compliments the watch remarking,, "This is so cool." She proceeds to ask about the brand, to which Anant responds, "Richard Mille." (Also Read: Majority Of Users To Stop Using UPI If It Attracts Transaction Fee: Survey)

Mark also joined the discussion and mentioned that he had already praised Anant's watch. "I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool," he remarked. Priscilla commented, "I might want that." (Also Read: Mukka Proteins IPO Subscription To Close Today: Check GMP, Price Band, lot Size And More)

What makes Anant's watch so captivating that it caught the attention of Mark and Priscilla?

The Automatic Winding Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail Limited Edition costs more than ₹10 crore. The RM56-01 Brown Sapphire, of which only five pieces exist, is priced at nearly ₹38 crore. The 57-03 is priced at ₹35.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Jackie Chan Dragon Tourbillon is priced at over ₹25 crore.

