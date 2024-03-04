Mukka Proteins IPO Subscription To Close Today: Check GMP, Price Band, lot Size And More

New Delhi: Mukka Proteins IPO, which opened for subscription last week, on Thursday, February 29, is nearing its closing today, Monday, March 4. The IPO has received favorable responses over the first two days of its opening. According to data available on BSE, the subscription status stood at 6.97 times on day 2, while on the first day, the issue was subscribed 2.47 times.

Reservation

In its IPO, Mukka Proteins Ltd has reserved not more than 50 percent of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 percent of the offer for retail investors. (Also Read: BIG Blow To THESE SBI Credit Card Holders; You Will Not Get Rent Payment Rewards From April 1)

Mukka Proteins Ltd IPO: Price Band And Lot Size

The price band for Mukka Proteins IPO has been set in the range of Rs 26 to Rs 28 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1. The lot size for the IPO is 535 equity shares, and thereafter in multiples of 535 equity shares. (Also Read: Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg In Indian Wedding Attire: Check How These Mogul Looks In Traditional Outfit)

Mukka Proteins Ltd IPO: IPO Details

The total worth of Mukka Proteins IPO stands at Rs 224 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

Grey Market Premium

Currently, the grey market premium (GMP) for Mukka Proteins IPO stands at +25. This indicates that Mukka Proteins' share price is trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Expected Listing Price

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mukka Proteins shares is indicated at Rs 53 apiece. This reflects an increase of 89.29 percent compared to the IPO price of Rs 28.

About Mukka Proteins Limited

Mukka Proteins Ltd specializes in the manufacturing and sale of fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste. These products are essential components in the production of aqua feed (for fish and prawns), poultry feed (for grill and layer), and pet food (dog and cat chow).