'I think Greta Thunberg is...', Elon Musk says THIS for teenage environmentalist

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has praised teenage-environmentalist Great Thunberg. He called her cool and was astounding for the sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by her in a few years. Musk was replying on a post sharing the news story about the New Greta Thunberg thermostat that scowls at you when you turn the heat up.

“The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she’s cool tbh,” he replied on the Babylon bee tweet.

Teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg was in headlines due to her row with online influencer Andrew Tata. The latter had sent him a video bragging about his 30 cars-collection and challenged her to do something. Greta replied Andrew Tata sarcastically that garnered a lot of response from the world media.

Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has become the first person in the world in the all-time history to lose over $200 billion worth wealth, according to media reports. The drastic downfall happened this year itself when Musk-owned electric car automaker Tesla’s shares dropped over 11% from its value in the entire year. Musk’s fortune once peaked at 340 billion in November 2021. Since then, it has seen the continuous downfall.

It is to be noted that he was the second person in the history to ever cross the $200 billion mark after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk had achieved this milestone in 2021 that was attributed to dramatic surge in the value of Tesla shares. Now, Bernard Arnault, the owner of LVMH is the richest person in the world after overtaking Elon Musk early this month.