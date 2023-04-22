topStoriesenglish2598035
NewsBusinessCompanies
ICICI BANK

ICICI Bank Q4 Consolidated Net Jumps 27% To Rs 9,852.7 Crore

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:50 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

ICICI Bank Q4 Consolidated Net Jumps 27% To Rs 9,852.7 Crore

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30 percent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore. 

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period. (Also Read: Axis Bank Hikes FD Rates, Now Offers Up To 7.95%: Check Latest Rates 2023)

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 percent as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60 percent in the year-ago period and 3.07 percent in the quarter-ago period. (Also Read: Next-Gen Business Tycoons: Meet Kids From India's Richest Families Who Are Ready To Lead Empire)

Its overall provisions increased to Rs 1,619.80 crore from Rs 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period but were down when compared with the December quarter's Rs 2,257.44 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?