New Delhi: IKEA, a well-known Swedish home furniture company, opened its first big box store format in Nagasandra, Bengaluru, its biggest store to date, on June 22. IKEA India expects to draw up to 5 million tourists to Bengaluru this year with a planned investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka, the firm said. According to a press release, the Nagasandra Store is IKEA's fourth location in India. It will be a well-known landmark in the community and offer home furnishing options to suit a variety of family needs. Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with beautifully designed 65+ room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home.

The store will also house one of the largest children's play areas, 'Smaland', along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from, it added.

"We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increasing the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people," IKEA India Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulverer said.

IKEA has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72 per cent of local co-workers and plans to hire more people from the local neighbourhood. IKEA truly believes that it will create the best work environment for its many co-workers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all.

The store also believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services, the company said.

- With PTI inputs.