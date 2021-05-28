Importance of Giving Back and Voluntary Service for Youngsters to Learn and Grow – Ian Northmark

Many parents are sick of their children just sitting at home and playing video games or watching television all the time. One way to get your child out into the world and do something productive is by encouraging them to participate in voluntary activities. Ian Northmark is an expert on the subject, and he knows how important it is for kids to learn and grow from voluntary services.

Ian Northmark is a financial advisor and entrepreneur who wants to do his best to give back to the world. Whenever he can, he offers his advice and guidance to people who can’t afford it. “Knowing how to make money and maintain it is one of the most helpful ways to get out of poverty,” Ian said. “I try my best to be helpful to as many families as I can.” Ian believes that it’s important for kids to give back, too. First, kids don’t always know that some people have different financial situations than them. Volunteering at a toy drive at Christmas or a food bank can demonstrate to kids that there are others who are less fortunate than them. “This prompts children to feel more grateful for what they already have.”

Another reason for your child to volunteer is for building social and life skills. Older children could learn how to raise money or create an event to benefit a good cause. Youngsters can also learn how to interact better with their peers and make social connections. They will probably even meet people of different races and backgrounds from whom they can learn.

Lastly, volunteering as a child makes it much more likely that you’ll volunteer and give back as an adult. “What you teach a child, whether it’s about money or giving back, is what they’ll bring into their adult lives. Being a parent is about teaching them the right life lessons so that they become great human beings when they grow up.”

Try asking your child about what causes they’re passionate about. Then work with them to find a way to make a difference. No doubt it will help the community, but it will also do wonders for your child.

