close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Ratings

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank

Icra downgraded the ratings on its six instruments totalling borrowings over Rs 33,000 crore by the lender.

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank

New Delhi: India Ratings Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank's long-term ratings to 'IND AA' with negative outlook.

The development comes a day after another rating agency Icra lowered the bank's rating.

India Ratings has downgraded the bank's long-term ratings, while reaffirming short term rating, Yes Bank said in a filing.

Icra downgraded the ratings on its six instruments totalling borrowings over Rs 33,000 crore by the lender.

The bank had also reported its maiden loss of over Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter, driven by a near ten-fold spike in provisions.

Tags:
India RatingsYes BankYes Bank shares
Next
Story

Family rift behind disappearing Rooh Afza from Indian market, but company denies

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day