India’s first-ever high quality Khadi Fabric Footwear launched; to be available online

New Delhi: Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched India’s first-ever high quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

These footwear are made of Khadi fabric like Silk, Cotton and Wool. Gadkari also launched the online sale of Khadi footwear through KVIC’s e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

The footwear have been launched in 15 designs for ladies and 10 designs for men. Exquisite Khadi products like Patola Silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Madhubani-printed Silk of Bihar, Khadi Denim, Tussar Silk, Matka - Katia Silk, a variety of Cotton fabric, Tweed Wool and Khadi Poly Vastra have been used to make these footwear unique and trendy.

Available in a wide range of designs, colors and prints, these footwear have been designed to suit clothing for all purposes - formal, casual and festive occasions. The Khadi footwear price ranges from Rs 1100 to Rs 3300 per pair.

Gadkari praised Khadi fabric footwear saying such unique products had high potential of capturing the international market. At the same time, he said, Khadi fabric footwear would create additional employment and higher income for our artisans.

Gadkari also urged KVIC to develop alternatives to leather accessories like ladies’ handbags, purses, wallet in handcrafted Khadi fabric that has a huge potential in foreign markets.

“By developing and marketing such products overseas, Khadi India can capture a market worth Rs 5000 crore,” he said.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, venturing into new segments, tapping new markets and diversifying the product range, as envisaged by the Prime Minister, have been the mantra for Khadi’s stupendous success in the last six years.