Indian Railways opens bidding for Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train sets project

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Friday (July 10) opens the bidding process for as many as 44 Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train sets project. Under the financial bidding process, six big companies have submitted their bids.

The big companies that have taken interest in this mega project are: 1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., New Delhi; 2. Bharat Industries, Sangrur; 3. CRRC Pioneer Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Rewari; 4. Electrowaves Electronics Pvt Ltd., Parwanoo; 5. Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad; and 6. PowerNetics Equipment Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat coaches were made by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Indian Railways currently operates two world-class Vande Bharat trains. The first train runs between New Delhi and Varanasi and the second between New Delhi and Katra.

Vande Bharat Express is the first self-propelled engine-less train that can run at a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph. During its trials, the engine-less train has hit the speeds of 180 kmph.

Both the trains take merely 8 hours to reach their destinations, thereby reducing travel time to a great extent.

Last year, the Railway Ministry had given its nod for the manufacturing of 44 more ‘Make in India’ Vande Bharat Express trains. The new self-propelled engine-less train sets will reportedly have more advanced features.