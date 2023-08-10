trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647403
NewsBusinessCompanies
START-UPS

Indian Startup Workers Get Average Salary Hike Of 8 To 12% In 2022-23: Report

According to the venture capital firm Elevation Capital, the performance of employees continued to hold 50 percent of the weightage on salary increments while taking on additional responsibilities and receiving a promotion factored in about 20 percent.

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:16 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Indian Startup Workers Get Average Salary Hike Of 8 To 12% In 2022-23: Report Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Indian startup employees received an average salary increment of 8 to 12 percent in 2022-2023, with the variation attributable to individual and company performance, the quality and level of talent, and location, a new report showed on Thursday.

According to the venture capital firm Elevation Capital, the performance of employees continued to hold 50 percent of the weightage on salary increments while taking on additional responsibilities and receiving a promotion factored in about 20 percent. (Also Read: Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly: Start The Low-Investment Business Idea That's Changing Lives)

"The shift in the market situation has led to a correction in salaries, though largely at the leadership level. Interestingly, on the other hand, job seekers are willing to wait longer for the right job opportunity than settle for less-than-ideal pay," said Dipesh Jain, AVP - Talent, Elevation Capital. (Also Read: 10 ChatGPT Ideas That Can Help Students Earn Money)

Moreover, the report said that the companies delayed salary increments or provided new stock grants instead of cash increments for leadership roles.

For leadership roles, such as CXOs and function heads, exploring stock-based increments may be more appropriate while also planning to reassess the cash component in a few quarters.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as top cities for tech talent availability with a combined share of 72 percent but raised factors such as attrition, hiring cost, and skill level as necessary considerations for startups.

Some of the critical roles filled among the first few hires at early-stage companies are Chief of Staff/Founders’ Office, Growth, and Finance, the report mentioned.

"In the face of macro challenges, Indian startups are showcasing adaptability by offering inflation-led salary increments to attract and retain talent. However, the variation is significant, with technology professionals in small to mid-size startups seeing moderate increments," said Kallan H., VP - Talent, Elevation Capital.

According to the report, there is a high demand for tech talent with moderate to strong prior functional expertise and adequate experience working on complex problems, as well as experience working across startups and MNCs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train