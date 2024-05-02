New Delhi: India’s food safety regulator FSSAI has ordered all spice mix manufacturers to undergo testing and inspections after contamination concerns arose in MDH and Everest spice blends. The move follows Hong Kong’s suspension last month of three MDH spices and an Everest spice mix for fish curry due to high levels of ethylene oxide which is unsafe for human consumption and can pose a cancer risk with prolonged exposure.

MDH and Everest, these are both well-known brands of India. Their products are also available abroad such as Europe, Asia, and North America. The companies claim that their products are safe to use. However, the food authorities in the United States and Australia are seeking more information on it. India has ordered further testing of both these brands due to concerns about contamination. (Also Read: Girish Mathrubootham Steps Down As Freshworks CEO; Dennis Woodside To Take Over)

"The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit," the Singapore Food Agency said in a statement last week. (Also Read: Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Fires 'Core' Employees, Shifts Positions To India, Mexico)

The Indian food safety regulator has directed officials to carry out "extensive inspections, sampling, and testing at all manufacturing units" producing powdered spices with a particular focus on those that make curry powders and mixed spice blends for both local and international markets. "Each of the products sampled will be analysed for compliance with quality and safety parameters," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a statement.