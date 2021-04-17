IndiGo waives off change fees on domestic bookings till April 30

Airline major IndiGo waived-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021, till April 30, 2021.

Besides, the airline announced that passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021, on regular fares under this offer.

"This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much-needed flexibility, especially in these times," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

Other airlines are expected to announce similar relief measures as the resurgence of Covid and the imposition of local lockdowns have started to hamper air passenger traffic.