Insight Cosmetics makes a place for itself as a leading cruelty-free brand in India. Read to know!

Remember Elle Woods fought for animal rights and strongly opposed the testing of makeup/skincare products on animals in Legally Blonde 2? She may have fought that cause over a decade ago, but it’s an alarming concern even today. Some of the most famous brands across the globe continue to test on animals. But if you’re looking for a brand that is cruelty-free and promises to take care of your skin, then you need to try the products of Insight Cosmetics.

This homegrown brand was established in 2012 by Dinesh Jain, an entrepreneur who has been a part of the beauty and cosmetics industry for over three decades. He began his journey with VOV International that was founded back in 1986 in the Vasai area of Mumbai. With just 10 employees to his credit, the brand now has a distribution network across 20 states spread across 12,000 retail and novelty stores in the country.

But apart from the wide range of products that the brand has to offer to makeup enthusiasts, the best part about it is that the range is completely cruelty-free and 100% vegetarian. Not a single product has been tested on animals. Moreover, the products of the brand have got ever-lasting results as per the feedback of the clients and consumers.

“It’s heartless and it’s something that I will never stand for. Since day one, every employee of my company has been vocal about their stance on animal rights and what’s the point of making a profit or making someone look good when another living being is suffering? questions Jain.

Insight Cosmetics plans to expand production capacity by 40% in the coming year and expand product portfolio distribution by exploring new-age sales channels. The strategy of having complete organic ingredients in its products have worked big time, and it is one primary reason behind the robust growth of Insight Cosmetics.

Jain then went on to say, “We have numerous plans for the expansion of our range and products, but one thing is for sure, and that is we will not test on animals.” Thanks to the social media age, the new generation is also against such wrong practices, and Insight Cosmetics promises cruelty-free makeup.

