Intel Co-Founder, Silicon Valley Pioneer Gordon Moore Dies At 94

New Delhi: The silicon valley pioneer and co-founder of Intel Gordon Moore has died at his home in Hawaii at the age of 94. He played an important role in the design and manufacture of semiconductor chips that formed the bed-rock for the entire digital devices industry and launched Silicon Valley. Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced that company co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94.

ALSO READ | Central Govt Announces 4% DA Hike For Employees And Pensioners

Moore and his long time colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in July 1968, where he initially served as executive vice president until 1975, when he became president. In 1979, Moore was named chairman of the board and chief executive officer, posts he held until 1987, when he gave up the CEO position and continued as chairman.

ALSO READ | Govt Extends Deadline To Link Aadhaar With Ration Card Till June 30

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said, “Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore’s Law and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted. Gordon’s vision lives on as our true north as we use the power of technology to improve the lives of every person on Earth. My career and much of my life took shape within the possibilities fueled by Gordon’s leadership at the helm of Intel, and I am humbled by the honor and responsibility to carry his legacy forward.”

Condoling over death of silicon moghul, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted, “The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace.”

The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2023

Tim Cook shared the condolence message on his Twitter account.