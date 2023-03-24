Govt Extends Deadline To Link Aadhaar With Ration Card Till June 30; Check How To Do Both Online & Offline

New Delhi: The Centre government has extended the deadline for linking Ration Card with Aadhaar card from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023. Ration Card is an important document for citizens of India to get free or subsidized rations such as Rice, Wheat, more from Public Distribution System (PDS) centres. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on Thursday. The government’s plan to link Aadhaar with Ration cards will help to eliminate duplicate and bogus cards and ensure transparency.

If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar with Ration, then you can do so both online and offline by the following methods.

Aadhaar-Ration Card Link: How to link link Aadhaar with Ration Card Offline?

1) You have to take a copy and the original documents to the nearest Ration shop or Public Distribution System (PDS) centre.

2) Submit these essential documents to the Ration shop/PDS

3) The representative at the rations store or PDS will verify your Aadhaar card through fingerprint authentication.

4) As soon as the process is completed you will receive a notification via SMS.

5) When your Aadhaar is successfully linked to your ration card, you will receive another SMS.

Aadhaar-Ration Card Link: How to link Aadhaar with Ration Card Online?

Follow these simple steps to link your ration card to Aadhar online —

1) Log on to your state’s PDS website (As every state has its own Official Public Distribution System (PDS) portal).

2) Select the option to link Aadhaar with active cards.

3) First enter your Ration card number, then your Aadhaar card number and

then enter your registered mobile phone number.

4) Click on the continue/submit option.

5) Enter the OTP that is sent to your mobile phone at this juncture.

6) An SMS will be sent to you notifying when the process is completed.