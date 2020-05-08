Invest Rs 10,000 and earn Rs 30,000 per month by starting pickle making business

New Delhi: For small businesses there are a variety of opportunities, which if tapped properly, can give great returns.

One such business can be that of pickle making. Pickles are an important part of the Indian thaali (platter) and will always find a market.

The current generation loves pickle but finds it difficult to make it at home. So this can be a great opportunity for those looking to start this business. If you can make good quality pickles at reasonable cost, you will also be able to market it properly.

What is required for pickle making business?

In the beginning, you can start the business from home. But when you decide to go large scale, your unit will require a building area of 900 Square Feet.

You can start this business at just Rs 10,000. If you market properly and make quality product, you can earn anything between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 from the first month itself. You can decide to sell it online, via wholesale or via retail market.

How to get license

For pickle making business you will be required to obtain a license. You can get this from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This license can also be obtained by filling an online form.