INX media case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver

NEW DELHI: A Special CBI court Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea to turn an approver in the high profile INX media case. Mukerjea, a former INX Director, is currently in judicial custody in

Mumbai's Byculla Jail in the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Mukerjea had sought permission to turn approver in the INX media case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are also facing a probe. The next hearing in the matter in on July 11 when she will be produced in the court by Byculla jail authorities.

On May 15, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in the case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram`s tenure as the finance minister.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media.

CBI had earlier submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case.