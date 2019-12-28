IRCTC to launch second Tejas Express from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 17

MUM BAI: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which is the second private train in the country operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will run on tracks from January 17. Ravinder Bhakar, the chief spokesperson of the Western Railway, said that the second Tejas train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on its inaugural run on January 17.

During the inaugural run, the train no 09426 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas express will depart from Ahmedabad at 09:30 hrs and will reach Mumbai Central at 16:00 hrs. ''The commercial run of the train will start with effect from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad,'' Bhakar added. The IRCTC-operated train will offer world-class comfort and facilities.

"The fully air-conditioned Tejas has several modern features like sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats," the IRCTC chief spokesperson said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will run six days a week, barring Thursday. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions. The train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm. From Mumbai Central, it will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.

It is to be noted that the country's first private train is operational on the Delhi-Lucknow route. This is a corporate train, which will soon be handed over to a private player for operations.

The booking for the second corporate train - Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express - has already started.