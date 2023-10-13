trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674837
NewsBusinessCompanies
ISRAEL-HAMAS ATTACK

Israel-Hamas War: Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Express Their Concerns Over Escalating Conflict, Massive Loss Of Life

Tech billionaire Elon Musk couldn’t control his emotions over the situation and expressed how this was all a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel-Hamas War: Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Express Their Concerns Over Escalating Conflict, Massive Loss Of Life

New Delhi: Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella felt a heartbreak to see the horrific terrorist attacks and escalating conflict. Expressing his thoughts, he said, “Heartbroken by the horrific attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. Below is a message we shared with Microsoft employees today about our response.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk couldn’t control his emotions over the situation and expressed how this was all a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.

He wrote in the post, "Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians. That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."

Coursera founder Andrew Ng said, “The continued The continued growth of violence since Hamas’ outrageous terrorist attack last Saturday is heartbreaking. I hope everyone will work to protect innocent civilian lives, and build a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?