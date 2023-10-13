Israel-Hamas War: Satya Nadella, Elon Musk Express Their Concerns Over Escalating Conflict, Massive Loss Of Life

New Delhi: Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella felt a heartbreak to see the horrific terrorist attacks and escalating conflict. Expressing his thoughts, he said, “Heartbroken by the horrific attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. Below is a message we shared with Microsoft employees today about our response.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk couldn’t control his emotions over the situation and expressed how this was all a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.

He wrote in the post, "Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians. That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."

Coursera founder Andrew Ng said, “The continued The continued growth of violence since Hamas’ outrageous terrorist attack last Saturday is heartbreaking. I hope everyone will work to protect innocent civilian lives, and build a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians.”