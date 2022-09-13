IT companies not onboarding even after 6 months of giving offer letters, youth trolls companies on social media

New Delhi: Imagine you have got a job, and you also fed sweets to your friends in the joy of getting it. Now the company in which you have got the job is not even calling you. Now don't imagine the situation, this is happening in reality. Here are all the details of this.

Freshmen who have gotten employment offers from IT companies have resorted to social media to complain that, even three to five months after the offer was made, they haven't received any correspondence about the onboarding process or an offer letter. This can be a sign of a coming slowdown in the IT industry, claims a BusinessLine (BL) analysis. (Also Read: Public Provident Fund: Invest Rs 100 per day in PPF, get Rs 25 lakh at the time of retirement; Check details here)

The report cited an engineer who claimed that Infosys made him an employment offer on March 22. Nevertheless, he hasn't heard from the business again since that time. "I have been waiting for months and even sought out them on social media. They haven't written back to me or offered any clear communication on the progress of the offer." (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Pay single premium, get every month Rs 50,000 for a lifetime)

The guy claimed that he has received offers from HCL and Wipro in addition to Infosys. Wipro has not provided any updates on the offer, while HCL has been helpful. As per BL, four candidates who are having similar issues were interviewed. Two of these were recruited on-campus, and the other two were recruited off-campus.

Another applicant told BL, "I haven't gotten any update from the employer, and my college placement officer hasn't heard anything either. She graduated from the Sagar Institute of Research and Technology in Bhopal with a degree in engineering.

The BL story cited Wipro as saying, "Wipro can affirm that it would honor all offer letters that have been sent to deserving candidates."

According to a statement from Infosys, "Hiring at Infosys is always matched to client requirements throughout the year and thus, we spread the joining dates of multiple batches to align with changes in project deadlines and to also guarantee employees have access to the proper training."

Similar claims were made by an HCL spokesman. India's IT industry is struggling with a number of issues, including high attrition and moonlighting. As a result, margins are now thinner.