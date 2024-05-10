IT Company Wipro Appoints Vinay Firake As CEO For APMEA Strategic Market Unit

New Delhi: Wipro announced that Vinay Farake has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of its APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa) Strategic Market Unit. The appointment is effective immediately. He will report to Srini Pallia and join the Wipro Executive Board. He succeeds Anis Chenchah who is leaving Wipro to pursue other opportunities, as per the company’s statement.

Vinay Farake has over 26 years of experience at Wipro. His most recent role was as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Wipro Nordics business unit based in Stockholm, Sweden. He oversaw operations there across various industries and services. "I am honoured to take on the leadership of our APMEA SMU, a pivotal region in the growing technology landscape," stated Farake.

Vinay Firake holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering. He has further improved his leadership skills by completing the Global Strategic Leadership Program from the Wharton School and the Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School.

Wipro employs over 230,000 people and works with business partners across 65 countries. In the January-March quarter (Q4 FY24), Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore, down from Rs 3,074.5 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year.