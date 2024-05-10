Advertisement
London-based Consumer Tech Company Nothing Logs 144 Per Cent Growth In Q1

Nothing has established a new foundation for its audio product suite with two new wireless earbuds, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 05:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image Credit: Nothing (Official Website)

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, on Friday said it achieved 144 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the first quarter (January-March period) this year. The growth, said the company, citing Counterpoint Research data, is attributed to the mid-range model, the Nothing Phone (2a) which garnered "significant mind share".

In March this year, the company launched its third smartphone, Phone (2a), in India. "The Phone (2a) series has garnered immense popularity since its launch, selling 60,000 units within the first 60 minutes of its launch and went on to sell 100,000 units shortly after," the company claimed. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iPad Air 6th Gen (2024) Vs iPad Air 5th Gen (2022); Is the Rs 5,000 Increment Worth It?)

The company said it recently introduced the Phone (2a) Blue edition, an India-exclusive colour. Additionally, it has established a new foundation for its audio product suite with two new wireless earbuds, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

Founded in 2020, Nothing has sold over 3 million products worldwide, including Phone (1). According to Counterpoint Research, India’s smartphone market is expected to grow in single digits this year. During Q1 2024, the offline share reached 64 per cent, marking the highest quarterly post-Covid figure. (Also Read: Realme GT Neo 6 Smartphone With Android 14 And Dual Microphones Launched; Check Price, Specs)

