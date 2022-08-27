New Delhi: An Indian firm based of Rajasthan wrote “It was pleased to announce the death of the promoter” in its corporate filing notice to the Bombay Stock Exchage. A screenshot of the corporate filing is showing to inform the general manager of BSE about the death of the company's promoter and signed by compliance officer.

A.k Spintex, a Rajasthan-based textile firm, was made the error of its corporate filing submission to Bombay stock exhange on 25 August. Interestingly, the notice was signed by Ashish Bagrecha, AK Spintex's company secretary and compliance officer.

Since then the corporate filing screenshot has gone viral on social media with users taking a jibe in the incident with their humorous and sarcastic comments. The entire process show the lacks-dasical approach by the company’s officer to sign an important document without giving it a read.

One twitter users while posting the screenshot of the corporate filing on Twitter wrote, “Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks…see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning. Can something be done to correct the issue. Can something be done to correct the issue.”

Another user commented sacrcastically that the company should consider removing the secreatray and compliance officer of the company, “We are pleased to inform...." Perhaps AK Spintex should consider reducing the work load on Mr. Ashish Kumar Bagrecha.”