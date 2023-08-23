Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Cheer For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday wished India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission, saying he is rooting for India. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted positively to the much-anticipated launch.

“Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3,” Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, posted on Instagram’s Threads platform, commenting on ISRO’s post on the mission. Musk also praised India’s moon mission. (Also Read: This 20-Year-Old Techie, Was Once Intern At Google, Now Earns Rs 1.2 Crore Per Year By Just Working 1 Hour A Day)

“Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75 million) is less than the film Interstellar ($165 million),” Newsthink posted on X (formerly Twitter). Musk responded: “Good for India", with an emoji of the Indian tricolour.



The Indian space agency is focused on landing its moon lander on Wednesday evening and is not looking at any postponement or Plan B. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg), and a rover (26 kg).

Couple of days back, the lander got detached from the propulsion module and both are now circling the moon. The rover is inside the lander.