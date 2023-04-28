Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor Steps Down

New Delhi: The CEO-designate of the grounded airline Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, has resigned just a year after joining the company. He was appointed as designate CEO in April 2022. According to the official release, he is departing the company effective Monday, May 1, on the conclusion of his notice period.

"I am proud to have been part of a fantastic team that came together with JKC to create history by reviving an airline for the first time in India. It is not an ordinary airline we set out to revive - it is Jet Airways, one of the most loved airlines in India for the last 25 years it operated before ceasing operations in 2019," Mr Kapoor said in the statement today.

Jalan Kalrock Consortium announced into the official statement. The airline has been grounded from operations since 2019 due to financial troubles. The airline’s committee of creditors has approved a capital infusion revival plan made by a consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the Britain’s Kalrock Capital, which is now called JKC.

“JKC remains fully committed to the revival of Jet Airways, and the Executive Committee of JKC will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place." The official statement read.

Sanjiv Kapoor Past Experience

Sanjiv Kapoor was the CEO designate of Jet Airways. He was appointed in April 2022. Before, Kapoor was the president of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts for almost one year. He worked as chief startegy and commercial officer for Vistara Airlines from March 2016 to December 2019.

He completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School in 1994 – 1996. Before that, he completed his graduation in Bachelor of Arts from computer science and government from Dartmouth college.