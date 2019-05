Embattled Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had resigned with immediate effect.

Dube`s exit follows the resignation of its chief financial officer, Amit Agarwal, earlier in the day.

Jet Airways Ltd`s Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal has resigned, the debt-ridden carrier said on Tuesday. The airline did not mention a replacement for Agarwal, who had joined Jet in 2015 as its CFO.