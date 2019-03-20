Jet Airways pilots` union to refrain from operating flights if no clarity on resolution plan by March 31

New Delhi/Mumbai: Jet Airways pilots` union on Tuesday decided to refrain from operating flights if they are not given complete clarity on the company`s resolution plan and future by March 31.

The decision was taken by the union members who met in Mumbai to chart out their future course of action.

Accordingly, the over 1,000 member-strong National Aviators Guild will refrain from flying duties if they are not provided with proper information on the company`s financial resolution plan.

"We have decided that either the management lets us know about the progress of the resolution plan and the future of the company by March 31 or we will refrain from flying duties," NAG Vice President, Captain Asim Valiani, told IANS in Mumbai.

"We can discuss about salaries and dues later but the future of the company is paramount and we need to know where we are headed with it."

The meetings come a day after Jet Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal appealed to employees to remain patient and give the resolution process some time to complete.

"I am fully aware of the hardships each of you are undergoing owing to the stretched-out ongoing dialogue and deeply, most sincerely appreciate your patience, perseverance and your incredible dedication and loyalty," he said in an email to employees on Monday.

"I would like to specifically thank our Pilots, Engineers and management for bearing with us during this trying time with delayed salary payments.

"Let me once more assure you that I am fully committed to ensure that your deferred salary dues are cleared on priority once all parties sign off on the Resolution Plan and I recommit to you my best and most strenuous efforts 24x7 towards this end."

Jet Airways is been in a tight spot financially even as a rescue plan is being negotiated between the airline, its partner Etihad and a consortium of banks.

The Jet Airways board had on February 14 approved a resolution plan, as per which the lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), would become the largest shareholders in the airline by converting the airline`s debt into equity at a nominal price of Re 1.

The bailout plan was approved by the shareholders on February 21.