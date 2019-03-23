Jet Airways reduces flight services to 13 international routes till April 30

Cash-starved Jet Airways announced that it has reduced as well as suspended its services on several international routes till April-end, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The airline reduced its services on the Delhi to Bangkok route, Delhi to Singapore route, Mumbai to Bangkok route, and Mumbai to Singapore route were reduced from three flights daily to one flight per day and services on Mumbai to Doha route and Mumbai to Kuwait route were reduced from two flights daily to one flight daily.

On the other hand, services were suspended on the Bangalore to Singapore route, which had two flights daily, Delhi to Abu Dhabi, which had nine flights weekly, Delhi to Dammam, which had 14 flights weekly, Delhi to Dhaka, which had 11 flights weekly, Delhi to Hong Kong, which had seven flights weekly, Delhi to Riyadh, which had 7 flights weekly, and Kolkata to Dhaka which had seven flights weekly.

Jet Airways also has suspended its services on these routes--Mumbai to Abu Dhabi (12 flights weekly), Mumbai to Bahrain (4-7 flights weekly), Mumbai to Dammam (14 flights weekly), Mumbai to Hong Kong (7 flights weekly), Pune to Abu Dhabi (7 flights weekly), and Pune to Singapore (7 flights weekly).

According to ANI sources, based on current listing, service reductions and cancellations are listed till April 30.

However, certain suspended service until April 30 is currently listed as not available for flights on or after May 12.

Various domestic routes also see service reductions.

Earlier on Friday evening, the airline had grounded seven more planes due to non-payment of rentals.

"... An additional seven aircraft including two planes of JetLite, have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline had said in a filing to the stock exchanges late evening on Friday.

The company said that as mentioned earlier, it is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and is regularly providing them with updates on the efforts taken to improve the liquidity.

The Pune-Singapore flight was launched with much fanfare late in December 2019. Jet Airways has already suspended services on the Mumbai-Manchester route.

Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.