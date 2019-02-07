हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Jet introduces staggered penalty framework for domestic network

The new policy would be implemented from on Thursday.

Jet introduces staggered penalty framework for domestic network

Mumbai: Private airline Jet Airways on Wednesday introduced a staggered framework to reward its domestic guests with substantially lower penalties in exchange for advanced intimation for changes in their bookings including cancellations, changes.

The new policy would be implemented from on Thursday (February 7).

"As part of the new policy, charges for various changes including those for flight, date, sector, booking class, cabin and others and refund penalties for ticket cancellations at least seven days prior to the date of travel would attract lower penalties compared to those who undertake booking changes within seven days," Jet Airways, said in a statement.

"The dynamic penalties will reward guests who plan in advance with substantial savings," it added.

