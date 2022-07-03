NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Job seeker disguised as Zomato employee delivers 'resume' in pastry boxes, netizens raise security concerns

Netizens are amused by the efforts of a man named Aman Khandelwal who dressed up as a Zomato delivery partner and delivered his resume in a box of pastry to startups in Bengaluru.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
  • The man's efforts have raised questions about the security concerns at the startups.
  • Several Twitter users shared their concerns related to safety at the workplace with Khandelwal’s unconventional approach to landing a job.

New Delhi: We all have seen job seekers trying unique ways to get the attention of employers. Be it fancy cold emails to dropping infinite messages on LinkedIn, aspirants do take unusual approaches to get work. But a unique way of landing a dream job is now receiving praise on Twitter. Netizens are amused by the efforts of a man named Aman Khandelwal who dressed up as a Zomato delivery partner and delivered his resume in a box of pastry to startups in Bengaluru. Pretty unique, right? 

"Most of the resumes end up in trash. But mine in your belly," the message from his resume in the box of pastry read. Khandelwal is searching for a management trainee job at one of the startups in Bengaluru. (ALSO READ: PNB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits from July 4: Details here) 

While his efforts were praiseworthy, they have also raised questions about the security concerns at the startups where he delivered his resume, disguised as a Zomato delivery partner. (ALSO READ: Infosys, TCS, other IT Companies continue WFH for now; Know abut future plans) 

Several Twitter users shared their concerns related to safety at the workplace with Khandelwal’s unconventional approach to landing a job. "Is it just me who finds this absolutely cringe and crazy? Is it that easy to masquerade as a delivery boy from Zomato/Swiggy? Imagine the safety implications here," a Twitter user said. 

“Bhai kuch bhi kar lena startup join mat karna. Sala dream unka hota hai le tumhari lete hain apne dream ko pura karne ke liye aur jaise hi kuch bana firr aapko tata bye bye,” another Twitter users said. 

“He delivered in startups so there isn't that much security anyways. One can easily go inside even in casuals,” another user said. 

Zomato is yet to comment on the incident. However, other companies are trying to cash in on the incident, with cheeky replies. For instance, Dunzo said, This sweet gesture has definitely raised the Bar! All the best for your application :) PS: We enjoy khAman dhokla too.”

