New Delhi: Even though the coronavirus pandemic is far from finished and instances continue to rise in India, information technology firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are sticking to their hybrid model of operation. Other IT firms are also using the same system. Some organisations recently reopened their offices and called their staff back to work, but mounting COVID-19 cases compelled them to return to work from home.

According to the most recent health ministry data, India experienced a single-day increase of 16,103 coronavirus cases and 31 fatalities, bringing the country's total number of cases to 4,35,02,429 and the death toll to 5,25,199. The number of active COVID-19 cases in India has grown to 1,11,711, up from 1,09,568 on Saturday.

After a COVID-19 case among the workers was discovered, the Noida unit of the US-based IT giant Synopsys briefly called its employees to the offices before resuming work from home.

Paytm recently permitted its staff to continue working from home. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently tweeted, "We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech, and business jobs."

TCS and Infosys, two of India's largest IT firms, have already announced their intention to stick with the hybrid approach of working in the long run. Only 5% of firm executives, primarily senior executives, are physically present in the office.

TCS has also announced the establishment of occasional operating zones (OOZs) and hot desks, as well as the implementation of a 2525 policy. The 2525 policy requires that no more than 25% of the company's associates work from an office at any given moment, and that they spend no more than 25% of their time at the office.

Tata Consultancy Services stated it has established agile work seats worldwide, allowing its colleagues to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS location, on the occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks. In a letter to its staff, TCS explained its hybrid way of working as well as the 3Es (Enable, Embrace, and Empower).

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies has stated that the safety and well-being of its employees and their families is one of the company's top objectives. It has stated that the company is committed to maintaining business normalcy, assuring continued services to its clients, and that it will continue to operate under a hybrid format.