'Justifiably Going Viral': Anand Mahindra Reacts As Elderly Couple's Recreation Of Old Song At Exact Locations Wins Hearts On Social Media - Watch

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of creativity and joy, an elderly couple has captured the attention of netizens as they re-enacted the iconic song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the exact locations in Mumbai where it was originally filmed. The inspiring video has been widely shared and admired, catching the attention of Anand Mahindra, the esteemed chairman of the Mahindra group, an Indian car company.

One Twitter user Dhirendra Achari commented that the song was recreated by a man named Shailesh Inamdaar and his wife Vandana, who meticulously chose the same locations as the original song. The user further added that their friends, Anup Ringangaavkar and his wife Ankita, shot the video with immense love and care.

Anand Mahindra Express His Admiration

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared the video and expressed his admiration for the couple's remarkable effort. He acknowledged the viral nature of the video and commended the couple for their ability to unleash their imagination and create a beautiful life for themselves. Mahindra's tweet resonated with the sentiment that life holds infinite possibilities if one embraces their creativity and dreams.

In his tweet, Mahindra stated, "This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They're telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!"

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

Rimjhim Gire Sawan From Manzil

Rimjhim Gire Sawan is a popular vintage song from the move Manzil sung by veteran and pop singer Kishore Kumar.