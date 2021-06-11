हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

Karnataka HC deals blow to Amazon, Walmart''s Flipkart in antitrust case

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced a probe in January 2020 into Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group that alleged they were promoting some “preferred sellers" and in turn hurting business for other, smaller sellers.

Karnataka HC deals blow to Amazon, Walmart''s Flipkart in antitrust case

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed pleas by Amazon.com Inc and Walmart’s Flipkart to quash an antitrust investigation, a lawyer told Reuters, more than a year after the probe was put on hold after legal challenges by the companies.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced a probe in January 2020 into Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group that alleged they were promoting some “preferred sellers" and in turn hurting business for other, smaller sellers.

The companies denied any wrongdoing and obtained a stay from a court last year.

The High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions by Amazon and Flipkart to quash the probe, Abir Roy, a lawyer for the opposing Indian trader group told Reuters, effectively paving the way for the restart of the investigation.

AmazonFlipkartCCICompetition Commission of IndiaKarnataka High CourtWalmart
