Karnika cruise completes its maiden Voyage, gives passengers rich experience of Indian culture

New Delhi: The Karnika cruise, operated by Jalesh Cruises, started its luxury travel operation in India by successfully completing its maiden Voyage yesterday.

The World Class cruise ship, is a fourteen-story cruise, having passenger capacity of two thousand seven hundred people. The 250-meters ship has all the facilities of a 7-star hotel.

Jalesh Cruises - meaning 'Lord of Water' is designed to offer a rich experience of Indian culture, hospitality and food to domestic and international travelers.

Karnika cruise kicked off its operation yesterday from Mumbai. Passengers reached Goa's Cruise Terminal this morning after an overnight journey. With a multitude of onboard offerings, the cruise trip was kind of an ultimate experience of vacationers. Those who took the maiden trip of the cruise heaped praises on the facilities offered by the company.

Anita Mali, who returned after celebrating the birthday on the cruise, said that her experience was extremely fun-filled. “I will remember this experience throughout my life,” Anita said after spending her birthday on the cruise trip.

Another passenger Deepak said, “It has been a great experience and I am thrilled to have witnessed and experienced the maiden journey of this cruise”.

Onboard the Cruises, passengerss were delighted with foot-tapping music, dance shows and a host of other entertaining shows. Himanshu Patel, an excited cruise passenger said that he was overwhelmed by the services offered at the cruise and added that he would recommend many people to take a trip at this premium cruise service.

Passengers at the cruise were also delighted the shopping extravaganza that it offered. The Cruise also offered a bevy of fine dining restaurants where passengers could enjoy several delicacies from the world over.

The Cruise has a special water park for children and two big swimming pools for passengers. The cruise gave all the passengers a tailor-made offering par excellence for a majestic vacation in the country. It has a 24-hour coffee shop at the deck,

Mr. Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Zen Cruises that operates Jalesh Cruises, said, “This is India's first cruise ship and we have taken best care of hospitality. We have also taken utmost care that the passengers get best of experience in the trip. From shopping to entertainment, we have made all the arrangements. We have also made sure that the passengers get the best culinary experience on board this cruise.”

Travel companies believe that this cruise ship will start a new model of tourism in the country. Tour operator Digvijay Tripathy said, “People who would earlier go to foreign countries to enjoy cruise trips can now do so within the country.”

To give a wholesome experience of vacation to cruise passengers, the Karnika cruise will also offer on shore destinations and excursions across Indian port cities including Chennai, Kochi, Mormugoa, Mumbai, Vizag and international locations including Abu Dhabi, Colombo, Dubai, Muscat, Penang, Ras Al Khaimah and Singapore.

The Indian cruise industry is growing at a rapid pace and Karnika cruise ship is expected to give the much needed boost to cruise tourism in India. As per an estimate, in the last two years over 2 lakh international tourists visited India by taking over 200 international cruises. The development of Indian ports have also aided in bringing International cruise travellers. Mumbai Port, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, Chennai Port and Kolkata Port are the 6 main ports which have been developed for this. The introduction of Karnika cruise in the domestic cruising business will further beneficial for the tourism sector in India.