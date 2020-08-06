Kodak launches new range of TV series on Android platform, ranges from Rs 10,999 to Rs 99,999

Kodak TV India launched its new range of TV series that completely runs on the Android TV platform system. The company launched seven variants of TV series under its XPro and C series and the Kodak TV new series ranges from Rs 10,999 up to Rs 99,999.

Kodak launched its first range of Android TV-powered TVs with screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch. There is a 75-inch 4K HDR TV running on the Android TV platform and it is priced at Rs 99,999. All the Kodak TVs are made in India.

Starting at under Rs 10,999, 7XPRO Android TVs will be available in seven variants—32-inch (HD), 40-inch (Full HD), 43-inch (Full HD & Ultra HD), 50-inch (Ultra HD) and 55-inch (Ultra HD); while the new 75 inch CA series will be available for Rs 99,999. These will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from Aug 6, 2020

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are proud to be recognised as Google’s official partner for Android TVs. These new variants are an outcome of investments that we made in technology research within India. With the 75-inch CA series model, we will be a tough competitor in the premium affordable Smart TV segment. Content consumption patterns have changed due to COVID-19 and Kodak 7XPRO is a certified Google Android TV that optimises data usage across 5,00,000 movies, shows, games and music available on the Google Play Store.”

Features:

Android TV runs on the Android TV platform. Voice-Enabled Bluetooth remote, powerful hardware, home automation along with thousands of apps and shows to watch. User-friendly UI experience for easy navigation and use.

Google Assistant: TV comes with your Google Assistant built-in. Just say “Ok Google” or press the mic button on your remote to quickly find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game or dim the lights – all without leaving what you’re watching.

Chrome-Cast: Now socialize, watch the world over the internet, connect with your loved ones, all through Android TV. Control your TV with your smartphone (airplay)/tablet at your ease with just one touch. Use your TV as a working desktop to enjoy your Work-from-home experience. Choose from 1,000+ Cast-enabled apps, like prime, YouTube, Facebook, Hotstar, and Spotify.

Connectivity: Plug in your Tv with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB.

Content: Choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Watch from YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5 and others. Stream live news, sports, and must-see shows, plus thousands of titles in 4K Ultra HD, HDR.

Gaming: TV comes with 8GB ROM + 1GB RAM providing enhanced performance and experience for your gaming experience. The Quad-core processor and Amlogic Chipset give fast performance.

Processor: Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU help TV run at a fast speed to make your experience smooth and enjoyable.

Sound: Inbuilt 24W output speakers give better sound output

Kodak 7X Pro lineup has HD, FHD and 4K HDR TVs in its portfolio with sizes ranging from 32-inch all the way up to 75-inches.

Kodak Android Tv Launch Price & Available On -

7X PRO SERIES

HD/FHD Android Tv

- 32 HD Android Tv ₹ 10,999.00 Flipkart/Amazon

- 40FHD Android Tv ₹ 16,499.00 Amazon

- 43 FHD Android tv ₹ 18,999.00 Flipkart



4K Android tv

- 43 4k Android tv ₹ 21,999.00 Amazon

- 50 4k Android tv ₹ 25,999.00 Amazon

55 4k Android tv ₹ 29,999.00 Amazon

CA Series

75 4k Android tv ₹ 99,999.00 Amazon