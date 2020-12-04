Kotak-Hurun releases list of India's 100 richest women in 2020; HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar tops list

New Delhi: Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), and Hurun India has announced its 2020 list of India's 100 richest women.

IT major HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar Malhotra has topped a list of the richest women in the country with a networth of Rs 54,850 crore, followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Rs 36,600 crore, the report said.

The 2nd edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women’ is a compilation of the wealthiest women in India. The listing is based on the net worth of women as on September 30, 2020.

The 2020 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals, Kotak Wealth Management said.

Here is the list of India's Top 10 wealthiest women 2020 as per the study.

1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra (HCL Technologies)

2. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon)

3. Leena Gandhi Tewari (USV)

4. Nilima Motaparti (Divi's Laboratories)

5. Radha Vembu (Zoho)

6. Jayshree Ullal (Arista Networks)

7. Renu Munjal (Hero FinCorp)

8. Malika Chirayu Amin (Alembic Pharmaceuticals)

9. Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee (Thermax)

10. Falguni Nayar & family (Nykaa)

The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore. The source of wealth includes both inherited and self-made wealth.