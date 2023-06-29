Lady Elon Musk? Youngest Self-Made Billionaire After Kyle Jenner Who Cracked Male-Dominated World Of Tech, Is Neighbours With David Beckham

World's Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire: At age 25, Alexandr Wang holds the record for being the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. His start-up, Scale AI, which he co-founded in 2016, accounts for the majority of his US$1 billion net worth. The tech platform has a current US$7.3 billion market value. Wang is making ripples in the IT industry, but he's not the only one. Lucy Guo, a former co-founder, is also receiving well-deserved praise. She was recently ranked second after Kylie Jenner in Forbes' list of the wealthiest self-made women under 40, with an estimated net worth of US$490 million. Rihanna, Huda Kattan, Maria Sharapova, and Taylor Swift are among the other celebrities on the list. Given this remarkable achievement, how did Guo get into the traditionally male-dominated field of technology, ruled by giants like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos?

Snapchat's First Female Designer

In the second grade, Guo reportedly began learning how to code, according to a New York Post feature. Guo's parents are both electrical engineers, therefore, unlike some parents who might encourage their kids to follow their passions, this was not the case for Guo. Her mother specifically discouraged her from going into technology because it is challenging for women to succeed in the profession. However, the 28-year-old IT prodigy seemed unfazed. Guo eventually attended Carnegie Mellon to study computer science but left early to apply for a Peter Thiel Fellowship, which was established by the co-founder of PayPal. The fellowship "gives US$100,000 to young people who want to build new things instead of sitting in a classroom," according to the fellowship's website. She worked for Quora before co-founding Scale AI, and she then became Snapchat's first female designer.

Leaving Alexandr Wang

In 2018, the same year Wang and Guo were named to Forbes' 30 under 30 list, Guo quit Scale AI. She still has a 6% ownership position in the business. She co-founded the early-stage business firm Backend Capital in 2019, according to Forbes. She started the tech start-up Moment last April. According to it's website, Moment is supported by Antifund, a venture capital firm established by Geoffrey Woo and Jake Paul.

Fittest Billionaire

To demonstrate her stamina, Guo once uploaded a three-hour HIIT video to YouTube. She stated in the video's description that she performs another HIIT or strength training session before dinner, in addition to running 16–32 km (10–20 miles) every day. She exercises for 5.5 hours each day in total.

Guo reportedly spent US$6.7 million on a lavish apartment at the One Thousand Museum in Miami, Florida. Guo and David Beckham are neighbors, according to the same New York Post feature. However, she failed to recognize the football star when they both rode the lift. She only learned about it from her acquaintance, who later exclaimed, "Oh my God, that was David Beckham."