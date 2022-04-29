LIC IPO to list on Indian stock exchange on May 17; Check important dates

New Delhi: On May 17, the LIC IPO will be listed on the Indian stock exchange. According to reports, the IPO would be listed on the stock exchanges approximately a week after the registration period ends on May 9. Retail investors will be able to apply on May 4. The issuance will open on May 2 for anchor investors. A 10% quota has been allocated to policyholders in the offering. A 5% quota has been assigned to employees and agents.

LIC IPO : Key Dates To Remember

May 2: Anchor investors will be able to participate in the offering.

May 4: The issue is now available to the general public.

May 9: The LIC IPO application is now closed.

May 17: The LIC IPO is listed on the Indian stock exchange.

LIC IPO: Important Details

LIC IPO Amount: The government plans to use the public issue to raise Rs 21,000 crore.

LIC IPO Price: The IPO's price band has been set at Rs 902-949 per share.

LIC IPO Date: The IPO will begin on May 4 and end on May 9.

LIC IPO Size: Due to excessive market volatility, the government cut the magnitude of the disinvestment from 5% to 3.5 percent.

LIC IPO for Policyholders: In the LIC IPO, policyholders will receive a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

LIC IPO for agents, and employees: In the IPO, they will receive a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.

LIC IPO Lot Size: A minimum of 15 shares, the IPO's lot size, can be applied for by an investor.

LIC IPO Apply: Through their broker, demat account holders will be able to apply for the IPO.

LIC IPO DRHP: Last week, the government amended the DRHP and submitted it to the SEBI.

LIC IPO Details: If the government had missed the May 12 deadline, they would have had to resubmit the entire DRHP to the SEBI.

Live TV

#mute