हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC IPO

LIC IPO to list on Indian stock exchange on May 17; Check important dates

The issuance will open on May 2 for anchor investors. A 10% quota has been allocated to policyholders in the offering.

LIC IPO to list on Indian stock exchange on May 17; Check important dates

New Delhi: On May 17, the LIC IPO will be listed on the Indian stock exchange. According to reports, the IPO would be listed on the stock exchanges approximately a week after the registration period ends on May 9. Retail investors will be able to apply on May 4. The issuance will open on May 2 for anchor investors. A 10% quota has been allocated to policyholders in the offering. A 5% quota has been assigned to employees and agents.

LIC IPO : Key Dates To Remember

May 2: Anchor investors will be able to participate in the offering. 

May 4: The issue is now available to the general public.

May 9: The LIC IPO application is now closed.

May 17: The LIC IPO is listed on the Indian stock exchange.

LIC IPO: Important Details

LIC IPO Amount: The government plans to use the public issue to raise Rs 21,000 crore.

LIC IPO Price: The IPO's price band has been set at Rs 902-949 per share.

LIC IPO Date: The IPO will begin on May 4 and end on May 9.

LIC IPO Size: Due to excessive market volatility, the government cut the magnitude of the disinvestment from 5% to 3.5 percent.

LIC IPO for Policyholders: In the LIC IPO, policyholders will receive a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

LIC IPO for agents, and employees: In the IPO, they will receive a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.

LIC IPO Lot Size: A minimum of 15 shares, the IPO's lot size, can be applied for by an investor.

LIC IPO Apply: Through their broker, demat account holders will be able to apply for the IPO.

LIC IPO DRHP: Last week, the government amended the DRHP and submitted it to the SEBI.

LIC IPO Details: If the government had missed the May 12 deadline, they would have had to resubmit the entire DRHP to the SEBI.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LIC IPOLICLife Insurance CorporationLIC sharesLIC investors
Next
Story

Video circulating amongst bankers, scantily clad female dancers entertain UCO Bank staff at party hosted by SBI Life

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Kapil Mishra's big statement in Shaheenbagh drugs case