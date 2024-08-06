Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774412
NewsBusinessCompanies
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

LIC Office In Bangladesh To Remain Closed Till 7 August

LIC said that its offices in the neighbouring country will remain close due to the ongoing curfew in Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIC Office In Bangladesh To Remain Closed Till 7 August

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has said that its offices in Bangladesh will be closed till August 7 owing to the ongoing turmoil in the neighboring country.

"This is to inform that the office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd. will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh has declared curfew for 3 days from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

"As of now, the impact of the situation there cannot be ascertained. Hence, details required under Point 6 of Para B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, shall be informed subsequently," LIC added.  

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?