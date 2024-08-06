LIC Office In Bangladesh To Remain Closed Till 7 August

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has said that its offices in Bangladesh will be closed till August 7 owing to the ongoing turmoil in the neighboring country.

"This is to inform that the office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd. will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh has declared curfew for 3 days from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

"As of now, the impact of the situation there cannot be ascertained. Hence, details required under Point 6 of Para B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, shall be informed subsequently," LIC added.