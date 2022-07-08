New Delhi: Nothing is more demotivating than a LinkedIn motivational message, we can probably all agree. Dissing LinkedIn posts has evolved into a subgenre of humour on other social networking networks. And now, a LinkedIn user named Krishan Kumar has made the audacious decision of criticising LinkedIn posts. The post is a parody of a fictional conversation between an employer and a candidate. Taking on the phoney generosity of LinkedIn motivational posts, the parody post begins, "We hired a candidate last week. Her package was 10 LPA, and she requested 15 LPA. During the interview, I understood she is significantly underpaid. So I told them, "We'll pay you 30 LPA."

According to the candidate, she is not greedy and would be content with 15 LPA. There is a lot of arguing between the two, paradoxically about someone wanting to pay more and someone not accepting it- a phenomenon exclusively seen on LinkedIn. Finally, the reason why the employer wishes to pay the candidate more is revealed: "Didi Mujhay LinkedIn pe post daalni hai, please maan jao na," I begged, my eyes watering. Read More: Musk's $44 bn Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

What is the moral of the story? What does it matter? However, if you do, the article instructs you to "plant trees, eat healthy, and donate blood." That's all there is to it.

If you're interested in the case, user Manisha Gusain has offered a candidate POV on the same thread. "The finest interview experience ever - How I earned a 300 percent raise and went from 10 LPA to 30 LPA in one day?" she writes in her Facebook post.

Some people in Kumar's post plainly missed the memo and were taken for a ride while the OP maintained the charade. Someone even went so far as to say, "Kindly choose to contribute anything that has a positive feature and is also useful, not some fantastic vision of a parallel realm." This much of a jump is only possible if the person has completed an extraordinarily high professional degree in between, preferably from one of the country's finest institutes." Another user proposed that LinkedIn must implement a fact checker.