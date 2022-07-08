New Delhi: Gold prices have plummeted in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai today. In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs. 46,850, a Rs. 750 decrease, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs. 51,110, a Rs. 820 decrease. The gold rate in Chennai is Rs 46,720 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,970 for 24-carat gold.

The gold prices in Kolkata is Rs. 46,850 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs. 51,110 for 10 kilos of 24 carat gold. Gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have fallen by Rs. 720 and Rs. 51,110 per 10 grams of 24 carats have fallen by Rs. 820. Silver prices have been about Rs. 57,000 in Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, and Rs. 62,500 in Chennai.

The gold and silver rates indicated here are due at 8 a.m. and change throughout the day. According to gold market analysts, there are numerous reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, including changes in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other variables. Gold prices have been falling as the Federal Reserve has signalled that interest rates may rise.

Internationally, gold rose on Thursday as a pause in the dollar`s rally encouraged some investors to snap up bargains after two sessions of heavy losses that sent prices to a nine-month low.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,740.16 per ounce by 2:32 p.m. ET (1832 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% to $1,739.